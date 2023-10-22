Fresno man shot on downtown street early Sunday. Police say it followed an argument

A man shot early Sunday in downtown Fresno is being treated for his injuries, police reported.

The incident took place about 4 a.m. in the area of Fulton and Merced streets, where officers heard a single gunshot, according to the police spokesman. They found the 22-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening wound. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he is in stable condition.

A witness told officers that the victim was involved in a disturbance with another man. The investigation is continuing, but no suspects are in custody.