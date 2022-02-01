Fresno man shot unprovoked outside of his apartment, police say. Officers looking for suspect

Fresno police said a man was struck by at least one bullet in the leg as he stood outside of his apartment building on Tuesday.

The man, who police described as in his 20s, was on Marks just north of McKinley avenues before 11 a.m., when a car pulled up next to him in the northbound lane, according to officer Felipe Uribe.

Someone inside the car began firing, leaving multiple casings in the roadway, police said. The victim said he did not know the shooter and the two did not exchange words, Uribe said.

Uribe said the man’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening and he was taken to an area hospital.

The driver left headed north in a dark-colored sedan, Uribe said, and police did not provide a description of anyone in the car.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged by police to call 559-621-7000.