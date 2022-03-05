Fresno man shot in weekend drive-by attack. Motive for the violence remains a mystery

A man walking in a neighborhood near the Chandler Executive Airport in southwest Fresno was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Saturday, but it is not known why he was attacked.

Fresno police found the man, identified as being in his mid-30s but whose name was not released, after an automated ShotSpotter system detected a series of five gunshots just after 1 a.m. in the 200 block of East Hawes Avenue, southeast of the airport near Kearney and Thorne avenues.

Edison Bethune Charter School is less than a half-mile west of the shooting scene.

Fresno Police Lt. Ignacio Ruiz said the man told officers that he was walking in the area when someone in a red vehicle fired a gun at him, hitting him once in the arm. The man ran to a nearby home, where residents called 911.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where Ruiz said he was in stable condition.

Investigators found spent shell casings on the roadway and continue to investigate. Ruiz said officers have no information about possible gang involvement or any other potential motivation for the attack.