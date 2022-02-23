Fresno man turns himself into police, accused of killing motorcycle theft suspect

Police said Wednesday the man accused of ramming and killing another man on a stolen motorcycle turned himself in to Fresno officers.

Police said Nate Arrington, 26, was arrested Tuesday after turning himself in for the incident that occurred around 9 a.m. Feb 7 near Fresno Street and Shields Avenue, where police said Arrington rammed a man who had stolen his motorcycle.

Kair Saephan, 44, was found in the roadway after the crash and transported to an area hospital, where he died, according to police.

Arrington chased after his stolen motorcycle in a vehicle, police said. He stayed at the scene and spoke with officers, but was not immediately arrested.

Police issued a warrant for his arrest on Feb. 18 on suspicion of manslaughter.