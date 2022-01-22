Fresno man used scissors, broken chair to kill his mother, grandfather, prosecutors allege

The 25-year-old man accused of killing his mother and his grandfather on Jan. 5 has been charged with murder by the Fresno County District Attorney’s office.

Rahmad Kerel Parke of Fresno was arrested Jan. 18 in Sherman Oaks and transferred to the Fresno County jail where he remains. His arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 24 in Dept. 33.

Parke is accused of killing his 90-year-old grandfather, Mel Abdelaziz and his 58-year-old mother, Melba Abdelaziz.

Detectives said Parke used scissors to stab his grandfather several times. His body was found by Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputies who were responding to a call of an injured person.

Parke’s mother was found inside the home. Detectives allege he used pieces of a broken chair to strike Melba Abdelaziz multiple times and kill her.

Parke is charged with two counts of murder, plus two enhancements for use of a dangerous or deadly weapon and a special circumstance for multiple murders.

If convicted of all charges, Parke faces a potential death sentence or life in prison without the possibility of parole. The District Attorney’s Office is currently investigating whether to seek the death penalty.