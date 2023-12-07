Fresno man was walking with his companion when shot by gunman on bicycle

A man walking with a female companion in central Fresno was shot in the stomach by a gunman on a bicycle Wednesday night in central Fresno, police reported. He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center.

The incident took place about 6 p.m. near Weber and Floradora avenues, said Lt. Leslie Williams. The victim was southbound on foot on Weber when the gunman rode up on a bicycle, engaged in a brief conversation, shot the victim and rode away.

Police don’t know if the victim and the suspect knew one another. Officers were searching for the shooter and for evidence. There was not an immediate update on his condition.