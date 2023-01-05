Fresno man wanted after allegedly killing neighbor with gunfire through apartment wall

Fresno Police on Wednesday asked the public for help to locate the man who fired a gunshot that went through an apartment wall and killed a neighbor.





Police said Kevin King, 42, is wanted on manslaughter charges after allegedly firing inside an apartment in the 4100 block of North Blythe Avenue and killing 51-year-old Victor Becerra.

The victim was in his home with at least five people inside, including children, when he was struck by a single bullet while in the living room, according to police.

Police added that Becerra’s living room was adjoined to King’s apartment unit.

Emergency workers were unable to save Becerra despite life-saving efforts.

In addition to the voluntary manslaughter charge, King is sought on charges of child endangerment and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact detective Ryan Rockwell at 559-621-2448 or detective Scott Gray at 559-621-2451. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

