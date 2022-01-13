Fresno man wanted in killing of his mother and grandfather. Award being offered

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they believe is responsible for killing his mother and grandfather.

Homicide detectives identified the possible suspect from the Jan. 6 incident as 25-year-old Rahmad Kerel Parke of Fresno.

Authorities said Parke may be a transient, and is known to frequent the Fresno area, as well as Santa Monica, Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks in Southern California.

Parke is described as 5 feet, 10 inches, and 185 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He may have facial hair.

Melba Abdelaziz, who was the suspect’s mother, as well as Mel Abdelaziz, Parke’s grandfather, were found dead at a home on Tulare Avenue in southeast Fresno.

Police called the deaths of the 58-year-old Melba Abdelaziz and 90-year-old Mel Abdelaziz a double homicide.

It was not known why the killings occurred.

Deputies found Parke’s mother dead outside the home and Parke’s grandfather killed inside.

Deputies said Mel Abdelaziz suffered clear signs of trauma.

Mel and Melba Abdelaziz lived together as she was providing medical care for her aging father, who had served 70 years as a church pastor, spokesman Tony Botti said.

Parke fled the scene and detectives are seeking information from anyone who may have seen him or knows where he may be staying.

Botti said the public should not approach Parke. Instead, call law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Jose Diaz at 559-600-8204 or 559-448-7089.

Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. You may submit a tip and remain anonymous at 559-498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org. Reference case # 22-204.