Fresno man wounded in suspected drive-by attack. More than a dozen shots were fired

A man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition early Sunday morning after he was struck multiple times in a drive-by shooting.

Fresno Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation of 16 rounds in the 1100 block of East Franklin Avenue, near North Park Avenue, around 12:38 a.m. “While officers were en route, we received additional updates indicating that there was a gunshot victim who was down in the roadway in the 1100 block of East Franklin,” Lt. Brian Valles said.

At the scene, officers located the man in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body, including his midsection and his lower legs. Police officers treated him before emergency medical services arrived and transported the victim to the hospital. The man later had his condition upgraded to stable.

Detectives from the Fresno Police Street Violence Bureau were at the scene early Sunday, canvassing the area for witnesses and video evidence.

“Preliminary information indicates this individual was in the roadway of Franklin when a vehicle drove by or drove up and fired at him multiple times, striking his body multiple times,” Valles said. “Suspect information is also limited. The only information that we’ve received at this time is that we have a possible blue SUV that was involved, and there is no other suspect information.”