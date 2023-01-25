Fresno massage parlor bandits caught on camera. Sheriff asks for help finding them

Fresno County sheriff’s detectives Tuesday asked for help identifying three men suspected of shooting a man and assaulting a woman during the robbery of a massage spa Saturday night.

The robbery took place at the Shanghai Massage Spa on Clovis and Griffith avenues about 7:30 p.m., said spokesman Tony Botti. The suspects reportedly assaulted a woman employee and and shot a 61-year-old man as he approached the business to check on the workers. The suspects then fled.

The man was rushed to a hospital and is in critical condition, but doctors expect him to survive, Botti said in an update Tuesday. The woman was treated at the scene.

The suspects are described as three young men with thin builds.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call dective Jared Hixson at 559-600-8711 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 to remain anonymous.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office wants help identifying three suspects in a Fresno massage spa robbery.