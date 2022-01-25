Fresno Mayor Dyer appoints familiar face as city manager amid more staff turnover

Georgeanne White was named Fresno’s new city manager on Tuesday, Mayor Jerry Dyer announced in a statement.

White’s appointment follows the retirement of Thomas Esqueda, who formally stepped down from the position over the weekend after 13 months on the job.

“I am excited and honored to take the next step in my career as the city manager,” White said in the statement. “I am thankful for the opportunity that Mayor Dyer is providing me and I look forward to working with him and the entire City team.”

Dyer said White was “the clear choice” to replace Esqueda, whose last official day comes Feb. 1.

“Georgeanne is a strong leader with an incredible amount of knowledge about every department in the city,” Dyer said in the news release. “She is a sound decision maker who is fiscally prudent and very experienced in organizational management, government affairs and public policy.”

White served as the assistant city manager before Esqueda’s retirement was announced Tuesday.

“White has nearly two decades of experience in executive leadership with the city of Fresno. She has served as a council chief of staff, assistant department director, and chief of staff for former Mayors Alan Autry and Ashley Swearengin,” city officials said in the statement. “Most recently, White has been responsible for the City of Fresno’s internal service departments- budget, finance, personnel, information services and facilities.”

Esqueda is the latest of multiple departures in the Dyer administration.

Earlier this month, Dyer’s Chief of Staff Tim Orman announced he is leaving his post at the end of January. Orman also served as the chief of staff for former Mayor Lee Brand.

Last year, Dyer also hired a new director for the Fresno Yosemite International Airport after longtime Director Kevin Meikle announced his retirement.

Dyer also hired a new, permanent director of Parks, After School, Recreation and Community Services (PARCS) department last year after the former director, TJ Miller, transitioned to the personnel director, a position vacated last year by the former director Jeff Cardell.