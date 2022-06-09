Fresno mayor spoke in favor of some gun control laws. ‘Boy, have I taken some criticism’

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer has publicly called for a number of gun control measures in the wake of the Uvalde mass shooting.

Dyer commented on the issue during the United States Conference of Mayors last weekend in Reno, Nevada, on Tuesday morning on CNN and again during the Fresno City Council meeting on Thursday.

Dyer’s remarks at the Conference of Mayors were quoted in a New York Times story.

In his comments on CNN, Dyer, a Republican, called for sensible, united action that wasn’t an emotional response.

“The next shooting is tomorrow, and so that sense of urgency isn’t leaving us,” Dyer told CNN anchor Jim Scuitto. “That sense of emotion is high, and unfortunately, that emotion is what drives people into their corners of political extremism, which is what has prevented us from getting things done. It is time for people to come together (for) sensible solutions.”

Dyer called for reforms such as universal background checks and cracking down on ghost guns. He did not express support for arming teachers. While there are ways to ensure school safety, he said he didn’t support measures that would turn schools into “some type of militarized encampment.”

Some violence, such as gang violence, can be controlled, Dyer said. But mass shootings often inspire copycat attacks.

“I’m fearful, as a mayor and a former police chief, that if we don’t do something now, this is going to become the norm in America,” Dyer said.

During Thursday’s City Council meeting, Dyer said he received some criticism for his stance on the issue, but he vowed to continue speaking out and take action locally. He spoke during a proclamation recognizing National Gun Violence Awareness Month.

“I spoke out this week on CNN, and, boy, have I taken some criticism,” he said. “…It is important that we speak out– that we recognize the victims behind these senseless acts of violence. My prayers are with you. I mean that. We are going to take action here locally, but I’m going to allow my voice to be heard nationally.”

Sontaya Rose, the mayor’s communications director, said most of the criticism was related to a graphic shown during Dyer’s CNN appearance and that his comments were generally well-received.

Last week, the Fresno County Democratic Party issued a statement calling for gun control measures.

“The simple fact is gun control works,” the statement said. “As American voters, we must support and advocate for gun control legislation that would hinder one’s ability to obtain high-capacity magazines, semiautomatic weapons or handguns.”

The Fresno County GOP in a statement advocated for harsher penalties for gun crimes.

“It’s tragic beyond words to watch the increasing amount of violence and mass shootings in our country,” the Fresno County Republican Party said in a statement on Thursday. “The usual reaction is to pass new legislation restricting legal ownership of firearms. However, much of the blame for gun violence is that common sense gun laws already passed are not enforced by Democrat officials — who have eviscerated these harsh penalties.

“By far the vast majority of people in the United States are law abiding citizens,” the statement said. “By enforcing the existing gun laws and giving criminals harsher penalties there will be less gun violence.”