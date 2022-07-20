Fresno mother, accused of helping boyfriend sexually abuse her daughter, takes plea deal

Tammy Schreiner, the Fresno woman who was charged along with two other people with molesting her 12-year-old daughter, pleaded no contest Wednesday to sex abuse charges.

The 40-year-old Schreiner is guilty of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor and child abuse endangerment. She could receive up to to 8 years in prison for her role in the 2021 case that shocked investigators.

Schreiner’s boyfriend Brent Cox, along with his wife Jillian Cox, were all charged with sexually abusing Schreiner’s 12-year-old daughter.

Jillian Cox pleaded no contest in October to willful cruelty to a child, as part of a plea agreement with prosecutor Andrew Janz.

In exchange, Jillian Cox received a year in county jail and probation.

Brent Cox is also expected to enter a plea agreement.

This story will be updated.