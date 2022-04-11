Fresno murder suspect arrested. Police say he had been involved with victim’s girlfriend

Information on a tip line led Fresno officers to arrest a man wanted for gunning down another man last month, according to police.

Police said they arrested 31-year-old Jerry Rodriguez on suspicion of murder in the slaying of 41-year-old Salvador Olivera, who was shot to death about 4:30 a.m. March 28 in the parking lot of an apartment building southwest of Ashlan and Fruit avenues, according to police.

Rodriguez was arrested Sunday at a motel near Blackstone and Barstow avenues, according to a news release.

Olivera had been shot multiple times and died at the scene on March 28, according to police. The police ShotSpotter reported four rounds.

The homicide followed an argument of some kind, according to police.

Lt. Paul Cervantes said last week Olivera’s girlfriend had a previous dating relationship with Rodriguez.

“As far as a love triangle is concerned, I wouldn’t necessarily classify it as that, but there was a relationship with all the parties involved,” Cervantes said Thursday.

He said other witnesses were on scene. The victim lived in the apartment building, police said.

A warrant was issued last week for the arrest of Rodriguez on suspicion of murder, police said.

He is held without bail, according to Fresno County jail records.

Anyone calling with information can remain anonymous with Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867. Reference Fresno police Case No. 2203280165.

Salvador Olivera, 41