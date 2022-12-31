Fresno native Delbert Cederquist, nation’s longest-serving school board member, dies

Delbert “Del” Cederquist, 90, a Fresno native and farmer recognized as the nation’s longest-serving school board member, died Dec. 15 after a series of health issues.

Cederquist “had three passions in his life,” said his son Eric Cederquist, “family farming and education.”

He began farming at 18 and continued to work on his historic farm on Parlier Avenue south of Easton throughout his life, where he tended 200 acres producing raisins, table grapes and wine grapes.

His other passion was education, said his son. From the age of 21 until he was 86, he served as a school board member for the University Colony and Pacific Union districts and the Fresno County Office of Education. He also served as president of the California School Boards Association in 1977, and as chair of the National School Board Association Pacific Region in 1976. In 2018, he was recognized for his 65 years of school board service and as the nation’s longest-serving board member.

Cederquist “valued local control and non-partisanship for school board members and school districts,” said Eric Cederquist. “He constantly championed the needs of small, rural school districts.”

He also served as a board member of the Washington Colony Cemetery District for 58 years until his death.

He is survived by his wife, Denise Cederquist and two sons, Doug and Eric, all of the greater Fresno area; four grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Del Cederquist’s life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. at CPDES Hall in Easton at 172 W. Jefferson Ave.

The family requests those who wish to express their respects to consider making a donation in Del Cederquist’s memory, in lieu of sending flowers, to the CTEC High School Scholarship Fund.