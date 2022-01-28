Fresno neighborhood blocked off during police standoff with suspect after warrant served

Police blocked off a neighborhood in southeast Fresno on Thursday afternoon after a suspect refused to leave a home when law enforcement attempted to serve a warrant.

The U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force attempted to serve the man at a house on East Madison Avenue, near Belmont and Cedar avvenues, around 2 p.m.

Fresno police Lt. Bill Dooley in an update around 4:45 p.m. said the man still had refused to come out of the home. Officers had surrounded the house during the standoff.

Law enforcement was also staging in the area with a SWAT tactical vehicle and attempting to communicate with the man via loudspeaker.

Dooley said police are not releasing information on the warrant at this point.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Law enforcement stage in a southeast Fresno neighborhood Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.