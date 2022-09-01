Fresno officer ran over homeless man on a sidewalk, advocates say. ‘I just need answers’

Advocates said Thursday it has been a month since a Fresno police officer in a cruiser ran over an unhoused man sleeping on a sidewalk, and they are still looking for answers.

The alleged incident happened about 3:30 p.m. Aug. 1 on the Mariposa Mall walkway in front of the downtown Fresno Police Department and was witnessed by multiple bystanders, according to Dez Martinez, a vocal homeless advocate.

The status of the alleged victim was not immediately known Thursday morning.

Martinez and Fresno attorney Kevin Little plan a 4 p.m. news conference Thursday to discuss the matter further.

Fresno Lt. Bill Dooley told The Fresno Bee he would look into the claim. He had not responded as of noon Thursday.

Advocates say Fresno police have not been transparent on the matter. Martinez brought it up Thursday during a Fresno City Council meeting.

“The police department should know about this. The news media should know about this,” she said in the chambers. “This should have been addressed. I have never seen a human being ran over by a Fresno police officer and the crime scene was cleaned up within 30 minutes.”

She said she saw skid marks on the sidewalk near the incident. “I just need answers,” she said.

Little also called for transparency.

“It has now been a month since the incident, and it does not appear that the Fresno Police Department has done any serious investigation of this incident, or imposed any discipline on the responsible officer,” he said in a news release sent Thursday morning.

“People who identified themselves on scene as witnesses have not been contacted, and the victim has not even been identified.”

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.