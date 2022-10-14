Fresno officers shoot AR-15-wielding man in video. They say he fired on neighbor

Fresno police Friday released video evidence of an officer-involved shooting on Sunday, March 6 near Fresno High School, where two officers reportedly shot a man wielding an AR-15 rifle who fired multiples rounds into a neighbor’s house, and then at officers.

The shooting took place in the 500 block of East Weldon Avenue in the early-morning hours, according to police. The man shot by officers was later identified as Michael Zavala, 48.

Police were called to the area after Zavala’s neighbor said he had fired multiple rounds into her bedroom. Officers reported finding multiple bullet holes in the victim’s wall, and determined that the gunfire came from an apartment to the east, where Zavala lived.

Police attempted to convince Zavaa to surrender for about 55 minutes, as he repeatedly exited his unit, cursed officers and went back inside, according to an incident report. At 4:10 a.m., Zavala fired multiple rounds at officers with an AR-type rifle and two officers returned fire. Zavala then fired more rounds and one officer fired back. Police then heard Zavala shout that he had been hit in the back of the head by a bullet. Thirty minutes later, Zavala came out of the apartment and gave up. He was hospitalized for treatment of the wound.

Zavala was charged with nine counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, illegal possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Said Chief Paco Balderrama:

“Police officers face dangerous situations on a daily basis. “(Zavala’s) actions could have led to injury or even death of the victim and her family as well as the officers who responded. We are fortunate that this did not occur.”

The “semi-automatic AR-type rifle” used to fire at Fresno police officers, according to a news release Monday, March 7, 2022.

Police are at the scene of a reported officer-involved shooting near the Fresno High area.