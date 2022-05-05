Fresno Pacific University names new president from Southern California. What to know

A Biola University graduate and administrator with 30 years of experience in higher education was selected as the president of Fresno Pacific University, the only accredited Christian university founded in California’s central San Joaquin Valley.

Andre’ Stephens is “a leader with a long commitment to Christian higher education and expertise in student services and enrollment,” Fresno Pacific announced in a media release Wednesday afternoon.

Stephens had been Biola’s vice president for student development since 2016 but will start his FPU presidency on July 1 following President Joseph Jones’ retirement.

“Beth and I were drawn to Fresno Pacific because of its clarity of mission, partnership with the church and commitment to students,” Stephens said. “We are thrilled to join the FPU family and look forward to contributing to the ongoing success of the institution.”

Under Jones’ five-year tenure, the university built partnerships with area agencies such as community colleges, the release said.

“Dr. Stephens has the knowledge, experience and commitment to take Fresno Pacific University into the future, with a focus on students,” FPU Board Chair Joshua Wilson said.

In Stephens’ vice presidency role at Biola, he led a team that provided “authentic, meaningful learning experiences” through spiritual development and chapel programs, athletics, new student orientation, and community life initiatives, the university said.

Before that, the university had 12 consecutive years of enrollment growth under Stephens’ leadership as associate vice president of university admissions. He’d been in several leadership roles on the college’s enrollment management team since 1991, when he started as an admissions counselor.

“As a Christian university, FPU has the opportunity to make a positive impact on the world, shaping thought and culture in ways that serve the public good and the kingdom of God,” Stephens said.