Fresno parolee considered ‘armed and dangerous,’ rams vehicles during police chase

A man who was wanted to violating his parole now faces more charges Wednesday after fleeing from authorities, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Dennis Barnes, 36, collided with another vehicle before leading officers in a pursuit that started in Clovis and ended in Fresno.

It started when the Clovis Police Department and the U.S. Marshall’s Office went to 1500 block of Pollasky Avenue around 4 p.m. to arrest Barnes, Sgt. Jim Koch said.

As the U.S. Marshall’s Office attempted to arrest Barnes, the Fresno resident made his way to a vehicle and rammed a vehicle that was driving by.

Officers and the U.S. Marshall’s Office began to pursue Barnes, who left the area immediately.

“Once he got to Fresno, we were unable to keep up with him and see where he went,” Koch said.

A vehicle is towed after a wanted parolee allegedly rammed another vehicle in Clovis on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.

A short time later, officers received a call about a collision at East Sierra and North First avenues, and eventually located Barnes’ vehicle at a hotel parking lot about a mile away.

Barnes’ vehicle had front end damage and was towed for evidence.

Barnes wasn’t located and his whereabouts remain unknown. But Koch said the the police had several leads.

No injuries were reported.

The Fresno Police Department and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

Police said Barnes is “now wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and other new charges because he purposely collided with another occupied vehicle involving another motorist. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clovis Police at 559-324-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.