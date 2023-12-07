Fresno PD: Man wanted after 2 armed robberies

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is wanted for being a suspect in two separate armed robberies, allegedly taking several packs of cigarettes in both, the Fresno Police Department announced on Wednesday.

Officers say on Nov. 27 around 10:55 a.m., a suspect entered Amigos Market located at 3706 East Olive Avenue. The suspect walked up to the front counter, pulled out a handgun from his waistband, and pointed it at the victim.

According to officers, the suspect demanded cigarettes and cash from the register. The suspect left with approximately $250 in cash and nine packs of cigarettes. The suspect was last seen heading southbound on Millbrook Avenue from Olive Avenue.

On Nov. 29, at 5:14 p.m., officers say a suspect entered the McKinley Market located at 3249 East Mckinley Avenue with a gun in his hand. The male pointed the gun at the clerk and then shot one round into the ceiling. He then asked for the money in the register, specifically asked for the $100 bills, and then asked for LD 100 cigarettes.

Police say the male then left the area running to the east through an empty lot that is located on the northeast corner of McKinley Avenue and Normal Avenue.

According to police, the suspect is described in both cases as a white or Hispanic adult male, approximately 5’7-5’11, and between 150-200 pounds. The cases appear to be related.

Officers encourage anyone with information regarding his identity to contact Detective Avelar (559) 621-6328 Alberto.avelar@fresno.gov.

