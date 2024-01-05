Fresno PD officer involved in crash prompts investigation, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – An investigation by the California Highway Patrol is underway following a multi-vehicle crash involving a Fresno Police Department officer on Thursday evening, officials said.

According to officials, CHP officers responded to a multi-vehicle traffic collision involving a Fresno PD officer on the ramp of Highway 180 after 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say the officer had minor injuries and is expected to be stable. However, as of Thursday evening, there is no information regarding possible injuries to the other parties involved.

As of Thursday, officials say alcohol seems to not be involved in the case.

This is an ongoing investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.