Fresno PD reports 100% homicide clearance rate: what does that mean?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has worked tirelessly to serve the community and bring those who have committed crimes to justice. In 2023, they reported homicide rates going down by 50%, and Thursday, they announced a 100% homicide clearance rate for 2023 -but what does this mean?

According to the Public Policy Institute of California, a clearance rate is the share of reported crimes for which police make an arrest and refer the arrestee to prosecution -the Fresno Police Department reported a 100% homicide clearance rate for 2023.

Police Chief Paco Balderrama says the department did not only achieve an exceptionally high clearance rate, but they also achieved a 100% file rate with the Fresno County DA’s Office. They say to their knowledge, this is the first time these two feats were reached in the same year.

In a statement sent to YourCentralValley.com, Chief Paco Balderrama says the milestone was an important team effort for their agency, as many played an important role in this achievement.

From our dispatchers who take the initial call, to our patrol officers who get to the crime scene first, and our CSI personnel who process the scene, everyone worked together to make Fresno a safer city to live in. Through our intelligence-led policing efforts, and our specialized units’ hard work, our violent crime rates, including the total number of homicides and shootings, were significantly reduced. This concentrated policing effort, as well as the professionalism and dedication of our homicide detectives, is what has led to the amazing clearance and case file rate in 2023. Chief Paco Balderrama.

On Dec. 29, 2023, the Fresno Police Department also reported that homicides were down by nearly 50%, a 25-year-record high of 74 homicides from 2021 that now seems like a distant memory.

Murders down by nearly 50% in Fresno this year, compared to 2021

There was a swear-in ceremony on Jan. 14, where the department was going to have a total of 873 patrol officers; the most the city has ever had.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.