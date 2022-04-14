Fresno pharmacy broken into, deputies say. Thieves couldn’t get to the drugs they wanted

A pharmacy in southeast Fresno was burglarized in search of medication Thursday, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Burglars targeted Primary Care Pharmacy on Kings Canyon Road west of Clovis Avenue about 3 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.

Multiple people took part in the crime, cutting through metal bars that cover the front door and smashing through the glass, according to deputies.

The business owner saw three people in his surveillance camera, according to deputies.

Detectives will review surveillance footage, the sheriff’s office said. Spokesperson Tony Botti said the thieves could not get to any of the drugs typically taken in this kind of crime.

Much of the medication was locked up. “The business did a great job of securing its medicines,” Botti said in an email.