Fresno phishing scam dollar amount soars – and city wasn’t only victim, mayor says

Fresno’s loss to an online phishing scam totaled more than $600,000, was part of a larger scheme targeting multiple municipalities nationwide and the FBI has identified an American suspect, Mayor Jerry Dyer announced in a news conference at City Hall on Thursday.

Some details Dyer reported differed from information he shared the day prior. Dyer said he spoke to a special agent Wednesday evening and learned new information, but there were some details he wasn’t sharing so as not to further compromise the federal investigation.

“This was part of a much larger scheme that was occurring,” Dyer said.

Dyer spent a large portion of the news conference explaining why his administration didn’t reveal the loss earlier, saying it was out of respect for the FBI investigation. He also explained how the Fresno City Attorney’s Office handled a December public records request from The Bee and why records were not released.

“There’s nothing more that I cherish as a public official, whether that was my time as police chief or now as the mayor, than earning the trust of this community,” he said. “Once that trust is violated, I lose credibility as the leader of this organization. So I want to reiterate at no time was there ever an attempt to hide information from the public or to deceive any media outlet on a public records request.”

The Bee broke the news of the phishing scam Wednesday after Dyer and Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias confirmed it.

Timeline of events

In the news conference Thursday, Dyer said two payments totaling $613,737 were made in January and March of 2020 through wire transfers. The city received two fake invoices that looked identical to invoices from a city contractor working on the construction of the southeast Fresno police station.

The fraud was discovered in April when the contractor threatened to walk off the job due to not receiving payment, Dyer said. The fraud then was reported to the Fresno Police Department, and eventually the investigation was handed over to the FBI in November 2020. At that time, the FBI requested then-Mayor Lee Brand not disclose the loss to the public to protect the investigation, Dyer said.

Story continues

Dyer, then the incoming mayor, was briefed on the situation. During his first Fresno City Council meeting in January 2021, he briefed the city council in closed session. He told the council the information was not to be made public.

On Tuesday, The Bee asked for an interview with Dyer regarding the loss. That’s when Dyer also learned about The Bee’s December public records request, he said.

“Naturally, I became very concerned that information had been leaked to the media regarding what we all knew to be an active, ongoing criminal investigation being conducted by the FBI,” Dyer said. “I was also concerned with the fact that this information going public could very likely — having experience in law enforcement — could impact the chances of us, or the federal agencies, being able to arrest the suspects responsible for this crime and our ability to recover the dollars that were taken not only from us, but from other agencies, as well.”

The special agent shared with Dyer that the case is complex and quite large, which is why the investigation has taken so long. Dyer estimated it will come to a close in around 45-60 days.

Since the fraud was discovered, Dyer said personnel action had been taken, however he did not say what and to whom. Both the city controller and public works director continue to work for the city.

City leaks

Dyer said he was concerned to learn The Bee knew about the investigation and obtained city emails discussing the fraud. He did not speculate on why the information was leaked.

The FBI agent Dyer spoke to Wednesday evening was surprised and disappointed that a federal investigation was discussed publicly and in headlines, Dyer said. The agent was sure the suspects knew about the investigation, he said.

“As a public official for the city of Fresno, I felt the need to apologize to him for this leak because that information was shared with us in confidence,” Dyer said.

“We’re the only city, of all those that were victimized, to share this information publicly,” he said, “which, as the mayor of this city, is quite embarrassing.”

Dyer said he hopes the leak does not compromise the trust of the FBI in Fresno city officials, and he said he worried other local, state and federal partners may not continue to share important information with city officials.

“I know in the future that as the mayor of this city, I am going to be much more cautious in terms of the information that I share that I know to be confidential in certain settings,” he said.