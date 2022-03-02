Fresno police arrest two men in the fatal shooting of teenager outside of bowling alley

Two men have been arrested for the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Devin Johnson at the Bowlero Fresno last month.

Arrested Monday was Giovanni Gustavo Rodriguez, 19, and Rafael Ordaz Gonzalez, 18. Both men were booked into the Fresno County Jail on a charge of murder.

They are expected to be arraigned in Dept. 32 on Wednesday.

Johnson was shot to death in the entryway of the bowling alley at Blackstone and Sierra avenues in north Fresno on Feb. 11 just after 10:30 p.m.

Police believe an altercation erupted between two groups inside the Bowlero and later spilled in front of the building.

Johnson was shot multiple times and was taken to Saint Agnes Medical Center, where he died shortly after, police said.

This story will be updated.