Fresno police chief, mayor respond to allegations man shot by police was unarmed

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama and Mayor Jerry Dyer on Monday evening quickly responded to an allegation by California Attorney General Rob Bonta that a man fatally shot Saturday by police may have been unarmed when shot.

“While I am saddened by the loss of life, I am very thankful that the City of Fresno did not lose an officer in the line of duty while protecting our community,” Balderrama said in a statement.

Earlier Monday, Bonta said his Department of Justice investigators would look into the shooting because it appeared the man was unarmed when he was shot.

Exchange of fire

The shooting took place Saturday evening near Herndon and Ingram avenues, where police said there was an exchange of fire between a suspect and officers. The man was shot and killed and an officer struck in his bullet resistant vest, apparently saving his life, police said. Other gunshots struck a police vehicle.

Bonta’s statement said a “preliminary investigation indicates that the decedent was not in possession of a deadly weapon at the time of the fatal shooting.”

Investigation welcomed

While saying that he welcomed an investigation of the officer-involved shooting, required under California bill AB1506, Balderrama added:

“In just over a month, we’ve had two Central Valley police officers shot by gang members who ... should not have been in possession of a firearm.” Balderrama said, also referring to the slaying of Selma police officer Gonzolo Carrasco, killed in January.

‘Officers place lives in danger’

“Police officers willingly place their lives in danger to protect our community every day and will continue to do so.”

“We welcome, support, and trust DOJ’s investigative process and will cooperate in every way we can,” Balderrama added.

Police, through the chief, provided this version of the events:

“The information is as follows: the lone suspect in this case fired a gun at officers, a Fresno police officer was shot in the chest but thankfully his bullet-proof vest stopped the bullet from penetrating his body, one of our police vehicles received multiple bullet strikes during the incident, two firearms were found in or near the decedent’s vehicle, and freshly spent casings were found inside his car.”

Confidence in DOJ probe

“I am confident that DOJ’s thorough investigation will reveal all specific actions leading up to the shooting, (see attached pictures),” Balderrama’s statement continued. “Additionally, there is body-worn video which is being reviewed by DOJ, and cannot be released at this time.”

“I want to ensure our community that the Fresno Police Department has been and will continue to do all we can to keep our community safe, reduce violent crime and do so in an impartial and professional manner, with transparency and accountability.”

Dyer’s comments

Said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer in a brief statement:

“The independent investigation by the Department of Justice is welcomed and consistent with the recent passage of California Law.”

A pistol allegedly used by a suspect slain by a Fresno police officer during a gun battle Saturday evening on Herndon Avenue.

A carbine allegedly possessed by a gunman killed during an intense gun battle Saturday night near Herndon and Ingram avenues.