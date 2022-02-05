Fresno police chief to release video of ‘suicide by cop’ shooting by officers

Thaddeus Miller
Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama will release video Friday from officer-worn cameras from the night a man tried to commit “suicide by cop,” according to a new release.

Ryan Brooks was critically wounded by two officers in the Dec. 22 shooting at a shopping center near North Friant Road and Fort Washington Avenue in northeast Fresno, according to police.

Police have said the 26-year-old pointed what appeared to be a gun at officers about 10:30 p.m. in the center near Woodward Park.

Officers learned after the shooting that Brooks himself made the 911 call to report a white man in a Volkswagen who was “going to start shooting,” police said.

He faces possible criminal charges for resisting police and brandishing an imitation firearm, both misdemeanors, police said.

