Fresno police copter was targeted by a laser. Police investigating group of teens

Fresno police confiscated a laser from a group of juveniles after the department’s helicopter was targeted by the device multiple times Tuesday night.

Pointing a laser at an aircraft is a federal crime with a potential fine of $11,000 per incident, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Lt. Leslie Williams confirmed that the helicopter was flying near Olive Avenue and Fresno Street about 9:30 p.m. when someone pointed the green laser at the aircraft approximately 15 times.

The pilot determined the source of the beam was the front yard of a residence, and officers on the ground were sent to the location. When they arrived, the group of involved juveniles had all gone inside a house.

Williams said officers spoke with the juveniles, who were between 11 and 15 years of age, and confiscated the laser. They did not make any arrests and are conducting more investigation to determine which of the juveniles pointed the laser at the helicopter.

In 2018, a Lemoore man was jailed for aiming a laser at a law enforcement airplane.