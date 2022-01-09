Fresno Police dealing with city’s first shooting death eight days into new year
Fresno Police are investigating the city’s first shooting fatality of the year.
The incident took place around 7 p.m. at the Chalet Gardens apartment complex, which is located near Winery and McKinley avenues in east-central Fresno.
Other details of the shooting weren’t immediately known.
Violence has been particularly high during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with 74 homicides committed in Fresno during each of the past two years.
By comparison, 45 homicides were committed in 2019.