Fresno Police dealing with city’s first shooting death eight days into new year

Anthony Galaviz

Fresno Police are investigating the city’s first shooting fatality of the year.

The incident took place around 7 p.m. at the Chalet Gardens apartment complex, which is located near Winery and McKinley avenues in east-central Fresno.

Other details of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

Violence has been particularly high during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with 74 homicides committed in Fresno during each of the past two years.

By comparison, 45 homicides were committed in 2019.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories