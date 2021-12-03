Fresno Police Department adopts more new reforms. Here’s what the chief says will change

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama announced Friday seven additional police reforms would be put into action from the recommendations made by the Fresno Commission on Police Reform.

The updated policies range from recruitment efforts to updating the citizen complaint process and disbanding several special units.

Earlier this year, Balderrama said another nine recommendations would be implemented. So far this year, he’s completed 16 of the 73 recommendations from the commission.

The commission was convened last year in response to local and national protests over the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020.

“I did commit to reviewing these recommendations and to implement the ones I felt were going to benefit the community, the ones that were going to benefit the police department, the officers, and the residents of Fresno,” Balderrama said in a news conference at Fresno Police Department headquarters.

Balderrama said he wanted to remind the community that he doesn’t have the power to enact every recommendation. Some will require action from city officials or laws to be changed, he said.

“This is not something I can do on my own,” he said.

The recommendations Balderrama is enacting include the following:

Recommendation 19: The police department will use a new software starting in 2022 that alerts the Internal Affairs Bureau commander when officers display problematic patterns of behavior. The Fresno Police Department also updated its policy on Racial or Bias-Based profiling after conferring with the Department of Justice.

Recommendation 21: The police department updated its policy to ensure the public can make clear, concise and robust complaints about officers. Department officials will conduct an audit to ensure complaints are received at the all levels and followed through in a timely manner.

Recommendation 22: Police staff are working with the Department of Justice to update the department’s policy to ensure victims of discrimination are protected.

Recommendation 30: The police department is working to diversify its recruitment efforts with special attention on hiring more women. So far in 2020, five women police officer recruits and four women cadets were hired.

Recommendation 31: The police department is working with Fresno Unified, Fresno City College and Fresno State to attract applicants and create career pathways.

Recommendation 46: The police department disbanded the following special units: FAX unit; violence intervention and community services unit; homeless task force; graffiti unit; and the recycling task force.

Recommendation 56: The police department disbanded the homeless task force. Those officers now work with the mayor’s Homeless Assistance Response Team (HART).

This story will be updated.