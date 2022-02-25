Fresno police Deputy Chief says he’s running for Fresno County Sheriff

Fresno police Deputy Chief Mark Salazar confirmed to The Bee he will announce Friday his run for Fresno County Sheriff.

“After much prayer, talking with my family, pastors citywide who have mentored me, friends and community leaders, I have decided to run for Fresno County Sheriff,” Salazar said.

He plans to formally make the announcement outside of the Fresno County elections office at 2 p.m.

Salazar’s announcement comes shortly after Sheriff Margaret Mims announced she will not seek re-election. Mims was first elected in 2006, and upon her retirement announcement, she said she is endorsing Assistant Sheriff John Zanoni to become Fresno County’s next sheriff. The sheriff’s election will be held later this year.

Salazar, 50, has worked for Fresno Police Department for more than two decades in multiple assignments, including district commander in multiple areas of the city, the violent crime suppression unit, MAGEC gang task and more. Salazar also is known for his community involvement, particularly when it comes to young people.

“Mark Salazar’s policing philosophy is that the kid that lives in the 400 block of West Strother should feel as safe as the kid that lives on Champlain and Perrin,” a statement in a news release said.