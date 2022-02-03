Fresno police engaged in a six-hour standoff with two men wanted for home invasion robbery

Two men wanted for home invasion robbery were booked into Fresno County jail Wednesday evening after a six-hour standoff in the area west of Highway 99.

Fresno Police responded at 2:30 p.m. to the 3300 block of West Shields Avenue of a 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old man both with warrants home invasion robbery and robbery, Fresno Police Lt. Sean Biggs said.

Detectives located both men and followed them to the apartment complex on West Shields.

Officers surrounded the apartment unit when the 26-year-old suspect ran out and was confronted by officers before running back inside and closed the door.

Biggs said family members were exiting the home and contacted officers, and were told the 26-year-old was still inside the apartment.

A woman — the suspect’s grandmother — was also inside.

Officers continued to make announcements from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. before the 26-year-old gave up and taken into custody. Biggs said the 22-year-old surrendered at the beginning of the standoff.

No one was injured.