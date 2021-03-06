Fresno police face scrutiny after video shows man who later died pleading "I can't breathe"

Police and first responders in Fresno, California, are facing intense scrutiny after newly released video shows a man in their custody pleading, "I can't breathe." He later died on the way to the hospital. Michael George reports.

Video Transcript

- Tonight, police and first responders in Fresno, California, are facing intense scrutiny. Newly-released video of a 2017 incident shows a man in their custody saying the now-infamous phrase, "I can't breathe." He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Here's CBS' Michael George.

- Breathe.

JOSEPH PEREZ (RECORDING): Help. Help me.

- Breathe.

MICHAEL GEORGE: These are among the last moments of Joseph Perez' life. He died after being restrained by Fresno police officers in May of 2017. When officers saw Perez, they say he appeared disturbed, and was standing in the roadway.

- Joseph, we're here to help you.

MICHAEL GEORGE: The 16-minute video released Friday was under a federal court order. It shows the 41-year-old Perez in distress, face-down on the ground.

MICHELLE PEREZ: 16 Minutes was the amount of time that I watched as my brother was being murdered.

MICHAEL GEORGE: A lawsuit filed by Perez family blames three entities, Fresno County Sheriff's Deputies and Fresno Police and American Ambulance, which the family says requested police use a paramedics board to hold him down-- a maneuver paramedics suggested to help secure Perez, so they could get him into the ambulance.

JOSEPH PEREZ (RECORDING): I can't breathe.

- We got to-- sit on that board.

MICHAEL GEORGE: The Police Chief at the time, Andrew Hall, said an internal investigation found no excessive force was used, and blames drugs for Perez's death, who he said became combative.

ANDREW HALL: Mr. Perez was found to have a level of methamphetamine in his system that was 24 times the toxic level.

MICHAEL GEORGE: But the coroner's office determined Perez died from asphyxia during restraint. Michael George, CBS News, New York.

Recommended Stories

  • Beverly Hills Police Hire Armed, Private Security Guards Following Robbery

    After a robbery and shooting at a local fancy restaurant, Beverly Hills police are hiring private armed guards to have a "visible presence in the city."

  • Police investigate pepper spraying of mother near toddler

    A Rochester police officer has been placed on administrative duty after using pepper spray on a woman suspected of shoplifting who tried to escape with her 3-year-old child in her arms, authorities said Friday. Video of the Feb. 22 incident has been made public at a time when the Rochester Police Department is under intense scrutiny over its interactions with Black residents, including the death last spring of Daniel Prude. A statement from the police said the woman was pepper sprayed during the arrest.

  • Courts wrestle with whether manslaughter is always violent

    Once annually, sometimes less, the full federal appeals court in New York meets to confront a perplexing legal question. Most recently, it was to decide whether shooting somebody point-blank in the face and stabbing somebody to death are violent acts. The 14 judges of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan who heard arguments in U.S. v. Gerald Scott were left to decide how to label the 1998 killings that they agreed were “undoubtedly brutal."

  • A Florida teen is being charged for threatening to shoot a teacher and students during a virtual lesson

    The 15-year-old entered a virtual class at a school he doesn't attend. The school was placed on lockdown while police searched the campus.

  • Nigeria's 'guns for cows' offer backfires with spate of kidnapped schoolchildren

    As a gangster, arms dealer and kidnapper extraordinaire, Awwalun Daudawa looked like a character beyond reform. Last December, he masterminded one of Nigeria's biggest-ever school kidnappings, abducting more than 300 boys in Katsina, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari. A week later, the boys were freed, amid widespread rumours that Mr Daudawa had been paid a hefty ransom. But having carried out the kidnapping on the President's home turf, many expected him to then be hunted down with a vengeance. Instead, last month, he took advantage of a controversial amnesty scheme, handing his weapons in to officials in nearby Zamfara state and pledging to renounce violence. “I am a changed person now and my plan is to go back to school and become a normal person,” he declared to local journalists, as he and four fellow bandits swore a public oath on the Koran. The amnesty scheme is one of several out recently across north-west Nigeria, with local governors arguing that they are the only way to stem a wave of banditry that has seen 8,000 people killed and kidnapped in the last decade.

  • Minnesota court rules 3rd-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin should be reinstated

    The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Friday ruled that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin should face a third-degree murder charge in the killing of George Floyd that had previously been dropped by a trial judge, the Star Tribune reports. Why it matters: Chauvin is currently facing charges for second-degree murder and manslaughter. The decision reverses the previous ruling and sends the case back to Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill, meaning that Chauvin's trial scheduled to begin next week could be delayed.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "The district court has discretion to consider any additional arguments Chauvin might raise in opposition to the state's motion," the Appeals Court said, per the Tribune."But the district court's decision must be consistent with this opinion."Context: Last October, Cahill ruled that the third-degree charge was being dropped because Chauvin's actions did not put others in danger.Flashback: Chauvin knelt on George Floyd's neck for several minutes as he cried out, "I can't breathe," leading to Floyd's death.Go deeper: Minneapolis on edge ahead of Derek Chauvin trialMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Why rich parents are more likely to be unethical

    William 'Rick' Singer founder of the Edge College & Career Network, pleaded guilty to charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. AP Photo/Steven SenneFederal attorneys in 2019 arrested 50 people in a college admission scam that allowed wealthy parents to buy their kids’ admission to elite universities. Prosecutors found that parents together paid up to US.5 million to get their kids into college. The list included celebrity parents such as actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin. Some might ask why did these parents fail to consider the moral implications of their actions? My 20 years of research in moral psychology suggests many reasons why people behave in an unethical manner. When it comes to the wealthy, research shows that they will go to great lengths to maintain their higher status. A sense of entitlement plays a role. How people rationalize Let’s first consider what allows people to act unethically and yet not feel guilt or remorse. Research shows that people are good at rationalizing unethical actions that serve their self-interest. The success, or failure, of one’s children often has implications for how parents view themselves and are viewed by others. They are more likely to bask in the reflected glory of their children. They seem to gain esteem based on their connection to successful children. This means parents can be motivated by self-interest to ensure their children’s achievement. In the case of cheating for their children, parents can justify the behavior through comparisons that help them morally disengage with an action. For example, they could say that other parents’ do a lot worse things, or minimize the consequences of their actions through words such as, “My behavior did not cause much harm.” Viewing the unethical outcomes as serving others, including one’s children, could help parents create a psychological distance to rationalize misconduct. Several studies demonstrate that people are more likely to be unethical when their actions also help someone else. For example, it is easier for employees to accept a bribe when they plan to share the proceeds with coworkers. Sense of entitlement When it comes to the wealthy and privileged, a sense of entitlement, or a belief that one is deserving of privileges over others, can play an important role in unethical conduct. Being wealthy and privileged can lead to a sense of entitlement. Bryan Fernandez/Flickr.com, CC BY-NC-ND Privileged individuals are also less likely to follow rules and instructions given they believe the rules are unjust. Because they feel deserving of more than their fair share, they are willing to violate norms of appropriate and socially agreed upon conduct. Feeling a sense of entitlement also leads people to be more competitive, selfish and aggressive when they sense a threat. For example, white males are less likely to support affirmative action to even the playing field because it threatens their privileged status. Research suggests that entitlement may come in part from being rich. Wealthy individuals who are considered as “upper class” based on their income have been found to lie, steal and cheat more to get what they desire. They have also been found to be less generous. They are more likely to break the law when driving, give less help to strangers in need, and generally give others less attention. Additionally, growing up with wealth is associated with more narcissistic behavior, which results in selfishness, expressing a need for admiration, and a lack of empathy. Consequences of status loss Individuals who think they deserve unfair advantages are more likely to take actions to increase their level of status, such as ensuring their children attend high-status universities. Losing status appears to be particularly threatening for high-status individuals. Wealthy parents can fear they are losing status if their children do not attend top colleges. michaeljung/Shutterstock.com A recent review of the research on status demonstrates that status loss, or even a fear of status loss, has been associated with an increase in suicide attempts. Individuals have been reported to show physiological changes such as higher blood pressure and pulse. Such individuals also made increased efforts to avoid status loss by being willing to pay money and allocating resources to themselves. In their book “The Coddling of the American Mind,” First Amendment expert Greg Lukianoff and social psychologist Jonathan Haidt make the case that parents, especially in the upper class, are increasingly anxious about their children attending top universities. These authors argue that given economic prospects are less certain because of stagnating wages, automation and globalization, wealthier parents tend to be particularly concerned about the future economic opportunities for their children. Feeling invulnerable People who feel a sense of power, which often comes along with wealth and fame, tend to be less likely to believe they are vulnerable to the detrimental consequences of unethical behavior. Experiencing a psychological sense of power leads to a false feeling of control. It could also lead to increased risk-taking and a decrease in concern for others. It is possible that some of these moral psychology reasons were behind these wealthy parents cheating on behalf of their children. A desire to go to great lengths to help one’s child is admirable. However, when those lengths cross ethical boundaries it is a step too far.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more:Colleges confront their links to slavery and wrestle with how to atone for past sinsWhy elite colleges should use a lottery to admit studentsCollege admission scandal grew out of a system that was ripe for corruption David M. Mayer does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Italian prosecutor seeks life sentences for U.S. students accused of killing policeman

    An Italian prosecutor on Saturday demanded life sentences for two young Americans being tried on murder charges after a policeman was killed following a botched drugs sale in Rome. Finnegan Lee Elder, who was 19 at the time, has admitted to stabbing Mario Cerciello Rega in the early hours of July 26, 2019, while his friend Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, then 18, was tussling with another police officer. Under Italian law, anyone who participates even indirectly in a murder can face murder charges.

  • Editorial: California's ethnic studies curriculum is controversial and a little sloppy — but much improved

    Gone are the divisiveness, jargon and narrow ideological lens of the first attempt to teach an important course.

  • School Report Card: Texas schools encourage masks, Biden urges prioritizing teachers for vaccination

    While masks will no longer be required by the state governments of Texas or Mississippi, students in public schools are still encouraged to wear them.

  • Why Are Lifetime Gun Bans Being Imposed on Tax Cheats?

    That the punishment should fit the crime is a widely held axiom. If you lie on a tax return, you might expect to face certain consequences, such as fines and the repayment of back taxes, probably with interest, and perhaps even home confinement, or (in the extreme case) prison time. But you would not expect a lifetime restriction on your fundamental rights — such as the freedom to speak, to own property, or to enjoy your privacy. These punishments would be arbitrary and unjust given the nature of the crime. Nor would you expect to permanently lose your right to own a firearm as punishment for a false statement to the IRS. But that is exactly what could happen, and what has happened, because of an unforgiving and unconstitutional federal law — passed as part of the Gun Control Act of 1968 — that automatically bans nearly all felons, even those convicted only of non-violent crimes, from ever possessing firearms for self-defense. Losing the natural, constitutionally protected right to own a firearm is an unjust and arbitrary consequence for a non-violent crime of this nature. It is akin to losing one’s right to speak or the right against unreasonable search and seizure. And yet, unlike those other — hypothetical — unjust punishments, this lifetime ban on the possession of firearms is actually imposed by the federal government on tens of thousands — if not hundreds of thousands — of non-violent offenders. Non-violent felons are not the only people subject to this “life sentence.” Conviction of any crime punishable by more than one year’s imprisonment automatically triggers the ban. And this lifetime ban applies regardless of whether any prison time was actually served. Under this sweeping standard, even some misdemeanors result in a lifetime loss of gun rights. Worse, all of this depends — arbitrarily — on where an offense was committed. There are eight states in which a single DUI conviction triggers this permanent ban on gun ownership. In Oklahoma, adultery (which isn’t even a crime in some jurisdictions and is only a misdemeanor in others) will trigger this lifetime ban. In Pennsylvania, a conviction for reading someone’s email without permission would result in a lifetime without gun rights. So would the federal offense of uttering “any obscene, indecent, or profane language by means of radio communication.” Mountain States Legal Foundation’s Center to Keep and Bear Arms recently filed three amicus curiae (or friend of the court) briefs with the U.S. Supreme Court addressing this issue. One on behalf of Ken Flick, who lost his gun rights for life over a 1987 conviction for importing and reselling bootleg music cassettes. Another on behalf of Lisa Folajtar, who was convicted of making false statements on her tax returns in 2011 and has been prevented from owning a gun ever since. And the last, joining the Cato Institute on behalf of Raymond Holloway, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor DUI in 2005, in which no one was hurt, and has since been denied his natural right to self-defense. The lifetime gun ban for non-violent offenders runs contrary to the natural rights protected by the U.S. Constitution. It violates the Second Amendment. And it goes against Supreme Court precedent. Some lower courts have upheld this permanent ban through the new — and incorrect — notion that the right to possess firearms requires “virtuousness” and can be stripped by the government from “serious” offenders. Other fundamental rights, such as those protected by the First and Fourth Amendments, are not treated this way. The Supreme Court has already cleared the way to ending these unjust lifetime bans; it simply needs to apply its own test. The Court’s holding in District of Columbia v. Heller makes it clear that courts must look to the text, history, and tradition of the Second Amendment when determining whether a modern firearm regulation is constitutional. The Amendment’s text speaks of an individual right of gun ownership: a right based on human nature, not a governmental determination of “virtue.” And based on the same natural-law standard, our Anglo-American tradition only limits the exercise of this right by those who are demonstrably dangerous. In a proper, historically informed understanding, “dangerousness” is a narrowly tailored category with a clear rationale, in contrast with the abstract and unduly harsh idea that any crime a court or legislature deems “serious” should spell the end of one’s gun rights. The difference in standards and reasoning is not minor. There is a basic clash of visions regarding the very nature of our rights. Gun rights are not a privilege granted by the government to the “virtuous,” to be denied on whatever basis the government considers “serious.” This misunderstanding of gun rights shows a deep and dangerous misunderstanding of rights in general, and of where they come from. Lifetime gun bans for the non-violent should not be upheld based on such errors. Based on sound reasoning and the Supreme Court’s holding in Heller, non-violent individuals cannot be uniformly prevented from exercising their natural, fundamental right to keep and bear arms for life.

  • Washington State Sheriff's Captain Suspended Over Facebook Post Calling Black Teens 'Animals'

    One thing about cops, they want to be treated like they’re someone special in society, but a lot of them don’t want to be held to a higher standard than the civilians they protect, serve and sometimes have to arrest.

  • Wyoming governor quietly mobilized Guard troops in Cheyenne

    While the Wyoming National Guard was sending more than 100 troops to Washington, D.C., to help with security around President Joe Biden's inauguration in January, Gov. Mark Gordon quietly mobilized dozens of Guard troops and others in case of violence at the state Capitol in Cheyenne. The all-but-undisclosed local deployment Jan. 15-21, specifics of which came to light Friday after an inquiry by The Associated Press, stood in stark contrast with the state's contribution to U.S. Capitol security praised by Gordon and other top Wyoming officials. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Liz Cheney, all Republicans — likewise have posed in photos with and lauded the Wyoming troops at the U.S. Capitol but not those working similar duty back home.

  • Termination letters detail racist comments 2 Fort Worth officers made on Facebook

    Termination letters for four Fort Worth police officers who were fired within a month of each other reveal more details about what caused Chief Neil Noakes to let each person go.

  • Trusting QAnon, Dallas actor wanted D.C. riot to bring End Times. Now he faces charges

    Luke Coffee, facing charges in connection with the Capitol riot, actually played a Branch Davidian sect leader in “Murder Made Me Famous.”

  • Why Paramount Moving 'A Quiet Place Part II' To Memorial Day Weekend Is A Big Deal

    Paramount, a ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) subsidiary, has moved up the theatrical release date for “A Quiet Place Part II” from Sept. 17 to May 28 — the start of Memorial Day weekend and the traditional launch of the summer movie season. What Happened: The 2018 horror film “A Quiet Place,” directed by and starring John Krasinski, was produced on a $17-million budget and grossed $341 million at the box office. The film’s sequel was initially planned for release Sept. 4, 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic and closure of movie theaters forced its premiere to be rescheduled to April 23. In January, Paramount delayed the opening again to Sept. 17. Krasinki used his Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) channel to announce the new opening, tweeting: "They say good things come to those who wait. Well... I think we’ve waited long enough. A QUIET PLACE PART II Memorial Day." Why It Matters: Although more than half of U.S. cinemas are still closed, a confluence of events is playing in the favor of “A Quiet Place Part II.” For starters, last weekend’s surprise box office strength of the animated “Tom & Jerry” by AT&T (NYSE: T) subsidiary Warner Bros. offered evidence that audiences are becoming more comfortable in returning to theaters after nearly a year of being denied access to big-screen venues. Furthermore, the Memorial Day weekend was expected to be dominated by “F9,” the latest installment of the “Fast and the Furious” franchise from Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) subsidiary Universal. That film was rescheduled to open June 25. Outside of Hollywood, President Joe Biden pledged to have every American adult vaccinated by the end of May. If this pans out, it would bode well for Memorial Day release plans for “A Quiet Place II.” Paramount is also backing up the theatrical release of “A Quiet Place II” with a streaming premiere on the Paramount+ service 45 days after its cinematic opening. Emily Blunt in a scene from “A Quiet Place Part II.” Photo courtesy Paramount. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaComic-Con Cancels For Second Straight Year, Plans Smaller Show For November1990s TV Classics 'Frasier,' 'Rugrats' Are Rebooting Via Paramount+ Streaming Service© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Vet warns against participating in dangerous TikTok trend: 'Use Google and common sense'

    TikTok trends involving your pet may be entertaining, but they're not always safe.

  • Minnesota court rules judge must reconsider third-degree murder charge in George Floyd case

    The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that a lower court must reconsider a third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who is due to go on trial next week for the death of George Floyd last May. Chauvin's trial was due to begin with jury selection in Minneapolis on Monday but that could be delayed as Judge Peter Cahill of the Hennepin County district court must now weigh again reinstating the third-degree murder charge. Chauvin already faces a more serious charge of second-degree murder, which carries a sentence of up to 40 years in prison, as well as a charge of second-degree manslaughter.

  • ‘It is a trap!’: Inside the QAnon attack that never happened

    Why fears of violence on March 4, the mythical day Trump was supposed to be inaugurated to a second term, proved unfounded.

  • Parents irate after NC high school cancels prom over COVID concerns, yet football is OK

    “I am very upset,” Mooresville High School senior with a ‘$300+ prom dress sitting in her closet’ says.