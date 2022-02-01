Update: Fresno police find family of boy wandering alone in southeast area of city

Update: The boy’s family was found near the area where he had been wandering alone in southeast Fresno, Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega told The Bee around 10:15 a.m.

Original story: A boy who has been unable to tell officers where he lives was found wandering in a southeast Fresno neighborhood, according to police.

A caller reported the boy wandering about 8 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Eugenia and Hayston avenues, according to Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega.

He’s about 10 or 12, but further details were not immediately available, she said. He possibly has special needs and seems to not speak, she said.

“We don’t know who his parents or guardian (are),” she said. “They’re searching the area.”

People who believe they have information on the boy are encouraged to call 559-621-7000.