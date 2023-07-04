Fresno police force closes in on 900 sworn officers with addition of 21 academy graduates

The Fresno Police Department saw its sworn officer positions swell to 860 when it added 21 police officers – including one of two brothers – who graduated last Friday from the State Center Police Academy.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said that number is the most ever in the city’s history.

“Since my appointment as Fresno police chief in 2021, we have grown the police department from 838 to 900 sworn positions,” said Balderrama, “but in 2021 we only had 632 filled police positions, and COVID and other injuries had up to 100 police officers on quarantine and away from work.”

The police department is budgeted for 900 sworn officers, a number Balderrama expects to get close to when another police academy class graduates on Sept. 1.

Thomas Richardson (Fresno Police Department) poses for a photo with his family during his June 30, 2023 graduation from the State Center Police Academy at CrossCity Church.

“During a time in U.S. history when recruiting and retention of police officers is more difficult than ever, the City of Fresno is experiencing significant milestones,” said Balderrama in a statement to Vida en el Valle.

Balderrama said overall crime in Fresno has gone down despite a shortfall in sworn officers.

“We went from 74 murders in 2020 and 2021, to 60 in 2022, and only 13 violent homicides (17 total with four DUI fatalities) halfway through 2023,” he said.

Compared to the same time last year, he said, murders are down 45.2%, rapes are down 24%, shootings are down 10.4%, commercial burglaries are down 46%, residential burglaries are down 30%, catalytic converter thefts are down 71%, and vehicle thefts down 26%.

Berenice Torres poses with her parents, Armando and Alma Torres, following her June 30, 2023 graduation from the State Center Police Academy at CrossCity Church. The native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, México joined the Fresno Police Department.

“Without a doubt, we are doing many things right with our policing and recruiting strategies in this city,” said Balderrama. “The support for police from our mayor, city council, and our community is felt by Fresno police officers, and that attracts more candidates.”

The council recently approved a $1.87 billion budget that includes $262 million for police.

Baderrama’s goal is to make Fresno “the safest large city in California, and to make the Fresno Police Department one of the very best and most professional law enforcement agencies in the country.”

“Our residents will benefit directly by the achievement of those two goals,” he said.

Brothers split: One becomes a sheriff, the other goes to Fresno police

When José Ariaiza Jr. and his younger brother, Ángel, graduated with the Fresno Police Academy’s 171st class, they immediately went their separate ways. José got his badge as a Fresno County Sheriff’s Officer, while Ángel was picked up by the Fresno Police Department.

The ceremony was held Friday afternoon at CrossCity Church in northeast Fresno.

Brothers José Torres Jr. (Fresno County Sheriff’s Department) and Ángel Torres (Fresno Police Department) get their badges during their June 30, 2023 graduation from the State Center Police Academy at CrossCity Church.

For José, it was an easy move. He worked in the sheriff’s corrections department for nine years and decided he wanted to go into patrol.

“It’s always been a goal of mine to transition to become a deputy,” said José, 32. “So, I finally got the opportunity to fulfill a long life dream.”

Going through the 1,030 hours of academy training alongside his younger brother worked well, he said.

“Having my brother there is moral support fighting through all the challenges that we had to face through these past six months,” said José, a Central East High School graduate who said he’s wanted to go into law enforcement since elementary school.

Ángel Torres (Fresno Police Department) smiles while his mother, Sylvia Torres, pins his badge on his uniform during his June 30, 2023 graduation from the State Center Police Academy at CrossCity Church.

Ángel wanted to go into law enforcement when he graduated from Central East, but he wasn’t old enough to make that move. Instead, he joined the Marine Corps.

“That helped me grow a lot, to become more independent and responsible,” said Ángel, 23.

When Fresno police offered him a chance to get out of the Marines three months early and intern with the department, he jumped at the chance.

Ángel called having his other brother in the academy “really amazing.”

“Seeing him power through gave me motivation to continue to push through,” he said. “I wasn’t able to complain too much because he was there.

“He’s been a role model my whole life.”

Father José Ariaiza, who is trying to convince another son to go into law enforcement, said having two sons graduate from the police academy at the same time made him “feel proud.”

“You know, here in the U.S. you can do and be anything you want to be,” said the dad, whose father migrated from México at a young age. “They wanted us to do better. I think my kids’ hard work pays off.”

The brothers were among four cadets who each received the $1,000 Larry Vietti Memorial Scholarship.

Joshua Hinson, who is headed to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, was named the top graduating cadet.