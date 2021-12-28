Fresno police ID man shot by officers last week at shopping center near Woodward Park

Melissa Montalvo
·1 min read

The man shot by police last week near Woodward Park was identified Tuesday as 26-year old Ryan Brooks of Fresno.

Police released the man’s name in a news release on Tuesday afternoon but provided little else in the ongoing investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

The incident broke out at a shopping center near North Friant Road and Fort Washington Avenue in northeast Fresno late Dec. 22.

Police said they believe Brooks called 911 on himself, saying that there was a “white male in a white Volkswagen” with a firearm and was “going to start shooting.”

Last week, Deputy Chief Burke Farrah described the incident as an attempted “suicide by cop,” in which the subject forced a violent confrontation to end his own life at the hands of police.

Farrah said that Brooks ignored the officer’s commands and advanced toward the officers while drawing a replica gun from his right-hand pocket and pointing it at officers. Then, the officers opened fire.

It turned out the gun the man displayed was plastic.

Brooks remained in critical condition Tuesday at a Fresno hospital. He faces possible criminal charges for resisting police and brandishing an imitation firearm, both misdemeanors, police said.

According to the Fresno PD, this is the third officer-involved shooting in 2021. In 2020, there were a total of eight officer-involved shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000. Anyone with information about this case can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP (7867). You may also contact Fresno PD Homicide Detectives Chris Franks at 559-621-2427 or Detective Miguel Alvarez at 559-621-2441 with information regarding this investigation under Fresno PD Case# 21070050.

