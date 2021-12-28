Fresno police ID man shot by officers last week at shopping center near Woodward Park

The man shot by police last week near Woodward Park was identified Tuesday as 26-year old Ryan Brooks of Fresno.

Police released the man’s name in a news release on Tuesday afternoon but provided little else in the ongoing investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

The incident broke out at a shopping center near North Friant Road and Fort Washington Avenue in northeast Fresno late Dec. 22.

Police said they believe Brooks called 911 on himself, saying that there was a “white male in a white Volkswagen” with a firearm and was “going to start shooting.”

Last week, Deputy Chief Burke Farrah described the incident as an attempted “suicide by cop,” in which the subject forced a violent confrontation to end his own life at the hands of police.

Farrah said that Brooks ignored the officer’s commands and advanced toward the officers while drawing a replica gun from his right-hand pocket and pointing it at officers. Then, the officers opened fire.

It turned out the gun the man displayed was plastic.

Brooks remained in critical condition Tuesday at a Fresno hospital. He faces possible criminal charges for resisting police and brandishing an imitation firearm, both misdemeanors, police said.

According to the Fresno PD, this is the third officer-involved shooting in 2021. In 2020, there were a total of eight officer-involved shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000. Anyone with information about this case can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP (7867). You may also contact Fresno PD Homicide Detectives Chris Franks at 559-621-2427 or Detective Miguel Alvarez at 559-621-2441 with information regarding this investigation under Fresno PD Case# 21070050.