Update: Fresno police identify man officers fatally shot Saturday at Vinland Park

Fresno police Monday identified the man officers fatally shot Saturday night at Vinland Park in northwest Fresno as Gonzolo Aceituno Jr., 30.

The shooting is the sixth police shooting in Fresno this year, all of which involved a person with a weapon, according to authorities. There were three police shootings in 2021 in Fresno.

Saturday night, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said that officers were called to the park about 8:34 p.m. in response to reports by witnesses of a man who would later be identified as Aceituno waving a handgun near park restrooms.

When officers arrived at the park, near Highway 168 and Gettysburg Avenue, they found Aceituno, of Fresno, and shouted for him to drop the weapon.

Balderrama said Aceituno walked toward officers with a gun in his hand. Two of the four officers shot him multiple times. Aceituno died at the scene.

The shooting is being investigated by the department’s homicide unit and the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.