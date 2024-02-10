Fresno police to increase DUI patrols this weekend
As 49ers fans across the Valley get ready to cheer on their team at the Super Bowl this weekend, the Fresno Police Department is getting ready, too.
As 49ers fans across the Valley get ready to cheer on their team at the Super Bowl this weekend, the Fresno Police Department is getting ready, too.
The Chiefs and the 49ers face off for Super Bowl 58 this weekend — are you ready to watch?
Super Bowls are usually won and lost in the margins, and these matchups promise to be impactful.
Here's everything you need to know about the Super super couple — all in one place.
Who will score first? Will a Super Bowl record be set? What will the final score be? You can bet on all of that ahead of Sunday's game.
The 2024 Super Bowl is this Sunday — are you ready to watch?
There's less than a week until the Chiefs and the 49ers face off for Super Bowl 58 — are you ready to watch?
Are you ready for the biggest football game of the year? How about Usher's halftime show?
The Chiefs continue to get the support from bettors for the Super Bowl.
Are you ready for the biggest football game of the year? How about Usher's halftime show?
The Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers NFC title game kicks off soon — here's what you need to know.
The Lions are one step from their first Super Bowl appearance.
Are you ready for the biggest football game of the year? How about the kid-friendly 'Nick-ified' version?
Paramount CEO Bob Bakish is juggling a lot of footballs this Super Bowl Sunday.
The ad is meant to highlight the company's software, which helps other companies stay compliant running payroll for cross-border teams. The commercial takes place inside of an office and is a relatively lackluster Super Bowl ad when compared to Super Bowl stalwarts like Budweiser and McDonald’s, which each year use humor, celebrities and high production value to grab attention. It's not surprising, though, that Papaya's ad isn't super flashy, considering Papaya is a B2B software company.
The song, a duet with her husband, country singer Blake Shelton, dropped on February 9.
The 21-year-old was honored in a ceremony on Friday.
Also on mega-markdown: a popular cordless vac for more than $170 off, Serta cooling pillows for just $10 a pop and so much more.
Bark Purdy vs. Patrick Mabones! Who will get their paws on the Lombarky trophy this year?
The Falcons went with Raheem Morris in their head-coaching search.
From Apple AirPods to iPads to Legos, these are the sales you don't want to miss.