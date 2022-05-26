Fresno Police to increase presence on campuses in aftermath of school shooting in Texas

In the wake of the mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas and online threats being made, the Fresno Police planned to increase its presence on local campuses.

Fresno Police sent out an e-mail late Wednesday night noting that an a social media posting indicated a threat to a “RHS.”

But police said detectives tracked the original message to an out-of-state source.

Nonetheless, Fresno Police has elected to take action.

“We’re increasing our presence at schools to help ease any community fears,” Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley said in an e-mail. “Our children’s safety is our #1 priority.

“We are encouraging anyone with information on threats to a school to please contact us/law enforcement and not post online.”

On Tuesday, a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and killed 21 people, including 19 children.