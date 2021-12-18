Fresno police investigate homicide in Tower District. Victim had apparent stab wounds

Homicide detectives on Saturday were investigating an apparent homicide in the Tower District after two women found a man suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds near North Palm and East Olive avenues.

The incident was reported about 12:45 p.m. at a strip mall in the 200 block of East Olive, next to a Circle K store. Lt. Brian Valles said the women called for police and the victim was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Valles said the man appeared to be in his 30s, and it was not known if he was homeless. There was no information on a motive either.

Police asked anyone with any information to contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

If the death is confirmed to be a homicide, it would be the 72nd in the city in 2021.