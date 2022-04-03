Fresno Police investigating potential drive-by shooting. Victim hit at least three times

Fresno Police are investigating a potential drive-by shooting that occurred shortly after Saturday turned to Sunday, the latest incident in a weekend of gun violence in the city.

Officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the area of Fruit and Hawes avenues in southwest Fresno around 12:05 a.m., which was followed by an alert from the ShotSpotter electronic surveillance system of six rounds fired.

There, they found an adult male in his 30s with at least three gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body. The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Preliminary information indicates a vehicle may have been involved in the shooting, and police were investigating whether there was any gang involvement.

“We received information regarding a possible suspect vehicle, but it is extremely limited so I can’t say for certain that the vehicle that he described and its direction of travel after the shooting is the actual vehicle involved,” Fresno Police Lt. Brian Valles said.

“It could have just been a vehicle that heard the shots and left the area. That will be up to the detectives who are on scene to try to determine through witness and or video evidence that they may find.”

The victim was shot in the intersection of Fruit and Hawes and was able to run to an apartment, knock on the door and ask for help.

Earlier Saturday, a 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting during an altercation with at least three other teenagers in downtown Fresno and a 35-year-old man was arrested after allegedly firing shots at a taco truck and leading police on a high-speed chase that ended in Clovis.

There also were two unrelated shootings on Friday night in Fresno including a homicide near the intersection of North Thesta and Clinton avenues. The victim was a man in his 40s. He was found by police with a single gunshot wound to the upper body, and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he died.