Fresno police kill man with gun at Vinland Park, video shows. He called 911 on himself

Fresno police released video Monday of a man who they said called 911 on himself before officers shot him to death.

The video begins with a 911 call from about 8:30 p.m. June 18 from a person who identifies himself as “Anthony,” but police said it was 30-year-old Gonzalo Aceituno Jr., who was later shot by two officers.

Like all of the police videos from body-worn cameras released in at least the past year, the videos are edited and include a running commentary from police of their side of the chain of events.

The person on the phone reports that a man is waving a gun around at Vinland Park on Gettysburg and Woodrow avenues, which is near Highway 168, the audio of a 911 call shows.

Police said they found the man in the park after searching near the bathrooms. Video shows the man in the grassy field in the park.

Officers tell the man several times to drop a gun he is holding before he walks towards them, according to police. They said he raised the gun toward police.

Much of the interaction is obscured by the officer’s arms extended out while holding a gun. It’s difficult to see if the man raised the gun.

Police said two officers fired shots and have previously declined to share their names. The department released their names following a formal public records request from The Fresno Bee, identifying them as Bryce Hammond and Vishal Nayyar.

The officers fired several rounds and Aceituno fell to the ground, video appears to show. Police said the gun was still in Aceituno’s hand so they sent a K-9 officer after him.

Video shows the dog dragging Aceituno by the leg as he is no longer moving. The officer repeatedly yells “aport” at the dog, which police identified as a command to “retrieve.”

An officer points out that the gun is trapped near his arm and he picks up the weapon.

Audio commentary in the video says the officers immediately rendered life-saving measures, but the video does not show that. It cuts off shortly after the officer retrieves Aceituno’s gun.

Police said they called the phone of the 911 caller who identified himself as Anthony, and a phone in Aceituno’s pocket rang.

“The incident is being fully investigated, and the findings will be handed over to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, Internal Affairs, and the Office of Independent Review,” police said in a news release.

In a statement in the news release, Chief Paco Balderrama said the department was saddened by the outcome.

“It alarms me that critical incidents involving persons in crisis or with suicidal ideations are on the increase. Although de-escalation protocols are consistently utilized by police officers to minimize use-of-force incidents, their options are limited when confronted by an individual armed with a gun,” the statement said. “Regardless of anyone’s personal situation, there is help and community resources for those struggling with mental health issues.”

