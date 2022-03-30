Fresno police say this is man who attacked detective in his office before fatal shooting

Fresno police on Wednesday named the man they said slipped through secure entrances and attacked a detective with a weapon before the detective shot the man to death.

The alleged attacker was Joseph Lee Roy, 24, according to Fresno police.

The assault happened about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in the detective’s office at the Fresno Police Department’s Annex building on N and Fresno streets, according to Police Chief Paco Balderrama.

Roy grabbed a sharp object and began stabbing the detective, police said. The detective suffered a puncture wound to the top of his head, a large laceration starting from the top of his head down the right side of his face and a concussion, according to police

He has been released from the hospital, police said.

Police said it was not immediately clear how the man got past locked gates and secured doors to enter the building, but that he wasn’t supposed to be there and was not immediately familiar to officers.

Police did not say Tuesday what the weapon was, only describing it as a sharp object.

Police said Roy on Wednesday attended a court hearing before the alleged attack on the detective related to an assault with a deadly weapon case where Roy was a suspect in June 2021.

At some point during the incident Tuesday, the officer fired at least one shot at the suspect, Balderrama said. The suspect died at the scene.

Police have not released the name of the detective.

Joseph Lee Roy, 24

The shooting is the fourth by an officer so far this year, compared to one at the same time last year.

Balderrama on Tuesday described the suspect as 6 feet tall, about 300 pounds and around 25 years old.

Balderrama said the detective involved was in his 40s or 50s and has been in law enforcement about 25 years. He said the detective is “not very big in stature.”

The city’s Office of Independent review and the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office will be asked to be involved in the investigation, Balderrama said.

Fresno Police officers stand by during the investigation of an officer involved fatal shooting in the police annex building Tuesday morning, March 28.