Fresno police name man killed on stormy night. He was the city’s 11th homicide

A 41-year-old man was identified Monday as the victim of a fatal shooting on a rainy night in Fresno, police said.

Salvador Olivera of Fresno was gunned down about 4:30 a.m. March 28 in the parking lot of an apartment building in the area of Ashlan and Fruit avenues, according to police.

He had been shot multiple times and died at the scene, according to police. The police ShotSpotter reported four rounds.

The homicide followed an argument of some kind, but police have not said whether the man and the shooter — also believed to be a man — knew one another, according to Lt. Paul Cervantes.

The victim lived in the apartment building, he said.

“The incident stemmed from some kind of verbal argument,” Cervantes said the day of the shooting. “We don’t have any indication at this time that the particular case is gang related. However, that’s going to be something our detectives are looking into.”

The violence marked the 11th homicide in Fresno, but the city has since seen two more.