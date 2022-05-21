Fresno police name suspect who escaped Save Mart standoff. There’s a warrant for his arrest

Fresno police on Saturday morning identified the man who escaped a 20-hour standoff with law enforcement and has been at large since Thursday.

The suspect is 28-year-old Pheng Vang. Fresno police said Vang is on parole for burglary, and a $35,000 felony warrant for recklessly evading law enforcement has been issued.

Police are asking anyone with knowledge of Vang’s whereabouts to contact them.

Vang has been at large since Thursday night, when an off-duty Fresno County sheriff’s deputy spotted Vang’s vehicle parked outside the Macy’s at the River Park shopping center. The vehicle matched the description of the suspect vehicle in an unsolved home burglary in which guns were stolen.

Pheng Vang, 28, is suspected of burglary and has evaded police since Thursday. He escaped a 20-hour standoff with law enforcement at a north Fresno Save Mart.

The off-duty deputy directed his on-duty colleagues to the vehicle. After three burglary suspects, including Vang, emerged from Macy’s, two were taken into custody, but Vang, who got behind the wheel of the suspect vehicle, began ramming vehicles.

The off-duty deputy fired a number of shots at Vang’s vehicle. At least one hit the driver side window.

Vang then fled and drove to the Save Mart at First Street and Nees Avenue, about 1 1/2 miles from the Macy’s. Police believed he barricaded himself inside the store. After a 20-hour standoff, police said he escaped.

Anyone with information on Vang’s whereabouts can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867. Tipsters may also contact Fresno Police Department homicide Detective J. Baroni at 559-621-2516 or Detective M. Alvarez at 559-621-2441 with information regarding this investigation under Fresno PD Case# 2205191123.