Fresno police name suspect they say killed his parents inside their home

Police on Monday identified the man they say killed his parents in their north Fresno home the previous day.

Police said Julian McElhaney, 22, was sitting on the lawn of his parents home on 10th Street near Bullard Avenue when officers arrived about 3:30 p.m.

He had shot to death his mother, 64-year-old Sylvia McElhaney, inside the home and his father, 55-year-old William McElhaney, on the front lawn of the home, police said.

He was taken into custody and police made their way inside the home, according to police. He’s held at the Fresno County Main Jail.

The killings are the 14th and 15th homicides investigated by Fresno police in 2022.