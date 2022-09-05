Fresno police name victims of downtown double homicide. Three others also were shot

Police on Monday named the two men killed last week when they were shot along with three others near downtown Fresno.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene in a residential neighborhood near Effie Street and Grant Avenue after the 5:30 a.m. Friday shooting, police said.

Killed in the neighborhood southeast of Abby Street and Belmont Avenue were 35-year-old Damien Pierson and 34-year-old Joseph Caradine. Police said two women and another man also were shot.

Emergency crews took the women to an area hospital, police said, but the man arrived separately. They are all in stable condition.

Police have said they believe the shooting happened in a home where they found multiple guns and a large amount of drugs, but declined to say what kind of drugs.

Multiple bullet casings also have been found, police said. The violence followed an “interpersonal dispute” between the men and others, police said Monday in a news release.

No suspects have been identified by police, who said Monday they are still working to determine who else was at the home at the time of the shooting.

Police detained multiple people at the scene Friday morning but said none of them were under arrest.

The killings mark the 39th and 40th so far this year. There were 51 homicides through Aug. 30 last year.