Fresno police officer arrested on domestic violence and other charges
A Fresno police officer has been arrested and accused of domestic violence and other charges.
Toney claims that Giants fans in his mentions were the target of his viral Instagram Live rant before the AFC championship game that he missed.
Strategists believe stock market investors won't need to be as stressed about moves in the bond market in 2024.
The company sold its news aggregation service in 2022, not long after the founder was sanctioned at the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.
The best checking accounts have low balance requirements and no monthly fees. Here’s how to find the best options.
Samsung chairman Jay Y. Lee's legal troubles took a positive turn as a Korean court acquitted him of stock manipulation and accounting fraud charges over a 2015 merger.
The arrest of Mahomes' father took place eight days before Mahomes is slated to play in the Super Bowl.
Samsung Electronics executive chairman Jay Y. Lee has been declared not guilty on the charge of stock price manipulation and accounting fraud related to the merger of Samsung affiliates in 2015, a South Korean Court ruled on Monday. In the November hearing, prosecutors had called for Lee to be in jail for five years and a fine of 500 million KRW ($375,000) over charges of violating the Capital Markets Act -- accounting fraud and stock manipulation connected to an $8 billion merger of Samsung affiliates in 2015. The South Korean prosecutors alleged the merger helped Lee secure his control of the Korean tech giant.
Police in Pennsylvania offered grim new details in the case involving a 32-year-old who was charged earlier this week with killing and decapitating his father after showing off the severed head in a 14-minute YouTube video.
The gambling platform is unwilling to return the money, according to ESPN.
From personalized prints to dainty jewelry, there's something for every recipient and budget.
EV range numbers have grown considerably in the last decade-plus, with some models cresting the 500-mile mark.
Tesla and the 25 California counties that sued the automaker for mishandling hazardous waste at its facilities around the state have already reached an agreement just a few days after the lawsuit was filed.
The company has started charging users $2 more for deliveries in NYC as a response to the city's new minimum wage law, a spokesperson has confirmed to Business Insider.
Tesla is facing a lawsuit from 25 California counties accusing it of mishandling hazardous waste at facilities around the state.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel wants the commission to officially recognize calls that use AI-generated voices as "artificial," which would make the use of voice cloning technologies in robocalls illegal.
The 'little charger that could' will keep you from hunting for cords, and it's compact enough for travel.
Could the rookie receiver face discipline from the NFL over sports bets he allegedly placed while he was in college?
League 42 is now raising funds for a new sculpture.
Phone dead? Never again, thanks to these fast-charging gizmos with 'amazing battery life.' Stock up!
So far, 11 countries — including the U.S. — have frozen funding to the main aid group for Palestinians in the war-torn Gaza Strip.