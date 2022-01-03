Fresno police officer involved in shooting; investigation under way in rural county area

An investigation is under way after a shooting involving a Fresno police officer, authorities said early Sunday night.

Because the incident occurred in an unincorporated area, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is handling the initial probe, sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said via an email.

Just before 5 p.m., deputies were called to the area of American and Maple avenues on the report of a shooting involving a Fresno officer. It was unknown if a suspect or any officers were hurt in the incident.

More details were expected to be made available at a briefing expected sometime after 7 p.m.

